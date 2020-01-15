Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 19,866 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.54.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.71. 2,480,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,775,064. The company has a market cap of $156.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.33. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $173.41 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $500,029.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

