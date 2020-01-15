Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,062,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,895,339,000 after buying an additional 715,569 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,975,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,552,213,000 after buying an additional 3,418,193 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,109,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,120,000 after buying an additional 90,251 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,246,000 after buying an additional 1,187,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,847,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,288,000 after buying an additional 9,094,586 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $64.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,077,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,720,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $70.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $86.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $138,395.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,585.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,438. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.