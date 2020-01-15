Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $52.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.81. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $55.15.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $299.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.20 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2,677.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 334,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,351,000 after purchasing an additional 322,127 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 1,530.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 133,365 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter valued at about $4,068,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 42.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after buying an additional 90,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 258.3% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 81,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

