Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 98,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 15.3% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.81. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $55.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

