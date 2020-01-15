Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) shares fell 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.33, 16,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,397,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The stock has a market cap of $6.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genprex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Genprex at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Genprex Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

