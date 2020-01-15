Genfit (EPA:GNFT) Trading Up 1.5%

Genfit SA (EPA:GNFT)’s stock price was up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €18.87 ($21.94) and last traded at €18.82 ($21.88), approximately 293,982 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at €18.55 ($21.57).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of €15.56.

About Genfit (EPA:GNFT)

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

