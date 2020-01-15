General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Plans $1.02 Quarterly Dividend

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

General Dynamics has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. General Dynamics has a payout ratio of 34.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $12.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Shares of GD opened at $180.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.88 and its 200-day moving average is $182.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.16.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

