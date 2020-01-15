General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Plans $1.02 Quarterly Dividend

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.
General Dynamics has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. General Dynamics has a payout ratio of 34.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $12.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.
Shares of GD opened at $180.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.88 and its 200-day moving average is $182.51.
In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.16.
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.
