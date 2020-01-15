Gardiner Nancy B Has $513,000 Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gardiner Nancy B trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Gardiner Nancy B’s holdings in Facebook were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 99.9% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.2% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 288.0% in the second quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.04.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,407,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total transaction of $55,341.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,982.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,228,140 shares of company stock valued at $233,184,417. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.15. 9,985,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,153,105. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.52 and a 12 month high of $222.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

