Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gamida Cell Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NiCord and NAM-NK which are in clinical stage. It operates primarily in the United States, the European Union and internationally. Gamida Cell Ltd. is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. “

GMDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities started coverage on Gamida Cell in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

GMDA stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.53. 41,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,744. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.64. Gamida Cell has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 4.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth $71,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth $121,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Noked Capital LTD purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth $1,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

