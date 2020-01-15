GameStop (NYSE:GME) Given Buy Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GME. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Benchmark reiterated a sell rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on GameStop from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. GameStop has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.15.

NYSE GME opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $313.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. GameStop has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GameStop will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of GameStop by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 22,561 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the third quarter worth $117,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 93.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,831,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,496 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in GameStop during the third quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in GameStop by 203.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 99,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 66,510 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

