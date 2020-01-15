Gainplan LLC Sells 10,959 Shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Gainplan LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,959 shares during the period. Sprott Gold Miners ETF makes up about 0.4% of Gainplan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Gainplan LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sloane Robinson LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $764,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $678,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGDM traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.42. The stock had a trading volume of 19,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,799. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0631 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

