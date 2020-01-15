Gainplan LLC Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 46,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.8% of Gainplan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,315. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.85. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $31.73.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4019 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

