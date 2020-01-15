Gainplan LLC Invests $378,000 in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 192,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,670,000 after buying an additional 143,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 376.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 19,155 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYND stock traded down $9.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.08. The company had a trading volume of 22,962,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,411,232. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.35 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 250.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $1,560,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 4,046 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $303,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 337,193 shares of company stock valued at $27,090,653.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bernstein Bank cut shares of Beyond Meat to a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.77.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

