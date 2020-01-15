Gainplan LLC Decreases Stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Gainplan LLC cut its stake in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 94.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,202,000 after acquiring an additional 975,714 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Roku by 517.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,966,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,962,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,918,000 after acquiring an additional 588,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Roku by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,622,000 after acquiring an additional 651,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Roku by 19,212.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,806,000 after acquiring an additional 799,614 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROKU. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Roku from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Macquarie upped their target price on Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research began coverage on Roku in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.28.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,624,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,946,448. Roku Inc has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $176.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,656.25 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.43.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Louden sold 95,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $14,938,294.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,938,294.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.08, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,677.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,775 shares of company stock valued at $37,258,715 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.