FY2021 EPS Estimates for Shaw Communications, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.56.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.37 billion.

