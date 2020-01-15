F&V Capital Management LLC Sells 2,310 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

F&V Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. D. R. Horton makes up approximately 2.3% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in D. R. Horton by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,061,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 266,885 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 1,496.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,078,000 after purchasing an additional 339,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $26,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $2,091,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,992,478.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,764. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHI stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,813,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,134. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.95 and a 200-day moving average of $50.63. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $56.12.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 9.20%. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on DHI shares. Buckingham Research lowered D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James raised D. R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered D. R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

