F&V Capital Management LLC Has $5.58 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

F&V Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,260 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 3.0% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 182,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $56,546,000. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.1% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 33,159 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Oracle by 19.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,555,915 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $88,640,000 after buying an additional 249,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 533.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 107,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after buying an additional 90,400 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893 in the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,090,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,209,314. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.12. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $47.81 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $174.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

