F&V Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,300 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 100.6% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

GLD traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $146.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,484,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,224,833. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $148.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.71.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

