Future plc (LON:FUTR) Increases Dividend to GBX 1 Per Share

Future plc (LON:FUTR) declared a dividend on Friday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Future’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

FUTR opened at GBX 1,407.84 ($18.52) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,412.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,234.55. Future has a 1-year low of GBX 490 ($6.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,572 ($20.68). The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 151.38.

Get Future alerts:

In related news, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand acquired 7,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,254 ($16.50) per share, for a total transaction of £99,993.96 ($131,536.39). Also, insider Zillah Byng-Maddick sold 160,770 shares of Future stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 479 ($6.30), for a total transaction of £770,088.30 ($1,013,007.50).

FUTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Future from GBX 1,562 ($20.55) to GBX 1,659 ($21.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Future has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,364.80 ($17.95).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games and entertainment, music, photography and design, hobbies, home interest, and B2B sectors in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Media and Magazine. The company publishes magazines; operates online sites; and organizes events.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.