Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 722 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662,079 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,330,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,301,000 after buying an additional 206,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,592,000 after buying an additional 330,313 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,519,000 after buying an additional 588,238 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,416,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,388,000 after buying an additional 549,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,687.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,161 shares of company stock worth $13,483,396 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USB. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.50 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Shares of USB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,866,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,592,569. The company has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.03. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.28 and a 52-week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

