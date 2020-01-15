Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,624 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $59.43. 17,051,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,093,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $60.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.45.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $141,357.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

