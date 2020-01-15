Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Purchases New Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,318 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of American Express from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.29.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $128.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $104.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a 12-month low of $96.37 and a 12-month high of $130.09.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $284,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,801.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,033,961 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

