Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Purchases 145 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2,128.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,671 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Stryker by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Stryker by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,803 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.16.

Shares of SYK traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $207.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,823. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $157.43 and a twelve month high of $223.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.90 and a 200-day moving average of $211.01.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total transaction of $582,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,838.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.50, for a total value of $1,000,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,318 shares of company stock valued at $6,706,338 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.