Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Purchases 1,290 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,194 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 993,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,328,000 after buying an additional 285,330 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $854,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,786,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

CFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.19.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

