Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Invests $382,000 in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,371,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after buying an additional 78,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 542.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,699,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,806 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 11.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,655,000 after purchasing an additional 203,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,437,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,651,000 after purchasing an additional 26,075 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 27,132.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,002,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,526,000 after purchasing an additional 999,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $104.74 on Wednesday. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.67.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $780.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRAH shares. Citigroup started coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.40.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

