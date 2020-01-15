Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.2% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Visa from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.79.

NYSE:V traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.05. 6,231,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,192,534. The firm has a market cap of $385.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.30 and a 52 week high of $196.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

