Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.47.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $531,052.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,949,278.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $5,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,394,528.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 123,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,797,192 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ZTS opened at $137.27 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $82.26 and a 52-week high of $137.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.48 and a 200-day moving average of $123.31.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.