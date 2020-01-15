Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Acquires 595 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Clorox accounts for about 1.5% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $13,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.17.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $156.25. 1,166,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,589. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.67 and a 200 day moving average of $153.78. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $166.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $826,245.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

