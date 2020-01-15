Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $12.30 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.15.

NASDAQ FLGT traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $14.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.22 and a current ratio of 9.22. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $259.70 million, a P/E ratio of -74.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $656,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,034,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $5,195,000. 15.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

