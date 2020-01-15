Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) Short Interest Down 11.7% in December

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the December 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RESI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,960,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,709,000 after purchasing an additional 270,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 53.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 62,293 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 331.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 896,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RESI. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE:RESI traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.09. 133,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.71 and a beta of 1.31. Front Yard Residential has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $13.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $50.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.70 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Front Yard Residential will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

