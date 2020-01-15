Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) Short Interest Update

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the December 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 487,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franks International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $4.10. 1,431,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,122. Franks International has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06. The company has a market cap of $962.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Franks International had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $140.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Franks International’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franks International will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Franks International news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 369,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $2,019,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Franks International by 12.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,918,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,338 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Franks International by 10.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,267 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Franks International by 328.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 150,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franks International by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,235,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after acquiring an additional 144,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Franks International by 782.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 629,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 557,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

