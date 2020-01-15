Fountain One Day Volume Reaches $87,562.00 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last week, Fountain has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Fountain token can currently be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and CoinTiger. Fountain has a market cap of $1.21 million and $87,562.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 106.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.37 or 0.04526382 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00190610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00132616 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Fountain

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com

Buying and Selling Fountain

Fountain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

