FormulaFolio Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 266.1% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.21. The company had a trading volume of 685,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,847. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $39.86 and a one year high of $48.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.5566 dividend. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.