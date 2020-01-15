FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases 52,817 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 321.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,817 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 27,846 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 220.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 348,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,744,000 after purchasing an additional 239,669 shares during the period.

Shares of ICVT traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $64.85. 21,762 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.302 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%.

