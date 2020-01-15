FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $9.22 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,572 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned about 0.56% of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF worth $9,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 1,794.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 414.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 686.8% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPSM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.99. 793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,241. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $33.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1617 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

