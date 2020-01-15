FormulaFolio Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,597 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.43. 311,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,459. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.96 and a 200 day moving average of $71.82. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.54 and a 12-month high of $76.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Schwab US Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

