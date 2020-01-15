FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires 50,416 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,416 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 3.14% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $24,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $498,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $8,947,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 38.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 110,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDIS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.91. 2,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,567. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.45. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $49.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.139 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

