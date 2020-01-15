Foresight Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,753 Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHB. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,123,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,047.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,389 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 277,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,275,000 after acquiring an additional 47,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average is $42.99. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1776 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

