Foresight Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moller Financial Services increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 152,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 56,917 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,401,000 after acquiring an additional 56,210 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period.

FNDX opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average of $40.24. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $43.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

