Foresight Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 648,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital accounts for about 2.4% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Foresight Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 136,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.7% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 343,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.7% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $420,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,278.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 36,000 shares of company stock worth $217,110. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FSK opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.14.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.44 million. Research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 89.41%.

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.