Foresight Wealth Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,991 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.7% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,166 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 101,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,410 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,879,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 7,996 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.58.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa stock opened at $196.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.98 and its 200 day moving average is $180.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $385.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.30 and a one year high of $196.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

