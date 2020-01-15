Foresight Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 6.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Solar by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 120,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vivint Solar by 1,260.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vivint Solar by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,832,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VSLR. Citigroup set a $11.00 price target on shares of Vivint Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vivint Solar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

In other news, CEO David Bywater sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $57,076.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,106,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,306,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 12,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $97,404.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,571.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 780,205 shares of company stock worth $5,799,222 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VSLR opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Vivint Solar Inc has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.76 million. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 115.40% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vivint Solar Inc will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

