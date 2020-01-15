Foresight Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 327,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 7.0% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 670.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,897,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,325,000 after buying an additional 8,613,537 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,843,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $17,797,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,306,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,427,000 after buying an additional 488,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,559.5% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 500,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after buying an additional 486,545 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $35.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.2121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

