FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) Trading Down 8.1%

FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) shares fell 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14, 3,639 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 26,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43.

FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes stereo/quad-camera vision systems and V2X cellular-based solutions for the automotive industry in Israel. It develops advanced driver assistance systems for accident prevention, which are designed to provide real-time information about a vehicle's surroundings while in motion.

