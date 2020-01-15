Focusrite PLC (LON:TUNE) Insider Sells £1,153,420.80 in Stock

Focusrite PLC (LON:TUNE) insider Jeremy Wilson sold 171,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 672 ($8.84), for a total transaction of £1,153,420.80 ($1,517,259.67).

Shares of Focusrite stock traded up GBX 14.90 ($0.20) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 687.90 ($9.05). 20,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,183. Focusrite PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 422 ($5.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 681.10 ($8.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 624.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 551.14. The company has a market capitalization of $395.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22.

Get Focusrite alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Focusrite’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 0.48%. Focusrite’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

Focusrite Plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for professionals and amateur musicians worldwide. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, and Distribution segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for audio recording musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesisers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.