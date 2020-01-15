FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Shares Up 4.2%

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd (CVE:FLY) shares rose 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.50, approximately 12,515 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 15,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $38.12 million and a P/E ratio of 50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 706.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.45.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.20 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time aircraft intelligence and cockpit communications for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS and UpTime, an automated flight information reporting system (AFIRS) installed on aircraft that captures and monitors functions from the aircraft and the black box, and provides voice and text messaging capabilities that enable pilots to communicate with ground support; and FLYHTStream, a technology that performs real-time triggered alerting and black-box data streaming in the event of an abnormal situation on an aircraft.

