Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)’s stock price rose 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.51 and last traded at $20.40, approximately 3,437,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,989,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

FLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $17.00 price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 2.22.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 80.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 116,704 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 3,629.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,790,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,362 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 24,237 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 264,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

