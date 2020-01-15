Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE FTK opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 8.58. Flotek Industries has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $4.01.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 million during the quarter.

In other Flotek Industries news, CEO John Chisholm sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,110.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTK. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flotek Industries by 960.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 513,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 465,076 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 77.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,023,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,923 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 101.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 65.0% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

