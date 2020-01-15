Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) to report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.34. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.30%.

In related news, major shareholder Mp Thrift Investments L.P. sold 6,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $219,356,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Dinello acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.31 per share, with a total value of $37,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 71.4% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 61,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 25,697 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 14.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth $37,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.