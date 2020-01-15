First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) Stock Price Up 0%

First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.47 and last traded at $51.47, approximately 84 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.47.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from First Trust Strategic Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $647,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 186.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $316,000.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Strategic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Strategic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.